Huckabee: UN Trying to Push Israel Into a 'Suicide Pact'

With its resolution on Israel, the United Nations is attempting to push Israel into "accepting borders that would essentially be a suicide pact," and the Obama administration was most likely behind the vote, former Gov. Mike Huckabee said Tuesday. "Silence is agreement, and by the U.S. being silent and abstaining [from the vote], they did agree to it, and I think they helped orchestrate it," Huckabee, a strong advocate of Israel, told Fox News' "Fox & Friends" program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.