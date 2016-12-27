Huckabee: UN Trying to Push Israel Into a 'Suicide Pact'
With its resolution on Israel, the United Nations is attempting to push Israel into "accepting borders that would essentially be a suicide pact," and the Obama administration was most likely behind the vote, former Gov. Mike Huckabee said Tuesday. "Silence is agreement, and by the U.S. being silent and abstaining [from the vote], they did agree to it, and I think they helped orchestrate it," Huckabee, a strong advocate of Israel, told Fox News' "Fox & Friends" program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|21,963
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|M Pence
|32,952
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|As teacher shortage looms, legislators want to ...
|Dec 6
|GPSn waldo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC