Huckabee to Hollywood: Lay Off Trump or Risk Going Broke

Mike Huckabee has issued a dire warning to Hollywood and the music industry: Stop lashing out at President-elect Donald Trump or face big financial consequences courtesy of fed-up Americans. "If snarky late night comics and pompous music stars keep alienating their audiences with angry, leftist political diatribes, they might eventually find themselves performing on street corners for spare change, next to some smelly guy who's been out there holding a sign reading 'The World Is Coming To An End' since 1981," the former Arkansas governor said on his Facebook page late Thursday .

