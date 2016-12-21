Huckabee to head US-Israel Business Alliance mission to Israel
Former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, a supporter of US President-elect Donald Trump, will be headlining the upcoming "US-Israel Business Alliance" mission to Israel, led by the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce and its Executive Public Policy Committee Dr. Joseph Frager, Odiliya Yakubuv, Dr. Paul Brody, and Duvi Honig- along with a delegation of prominent businessmen and women. In a note to Committee members, Governor Huckabee expressed his excitement for the mission: "Israel faces irrational and destructive economic terrorism with the BDS movement.
