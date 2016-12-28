Huckabee: Cut Funding to UN, Support Vets Instead
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said the United States should stop giving money to the United Nations and use the money instead on U.S. veterans. In an interview on " The O'Reilly Factor " on Wednesday night, Huckabee said he hopes a cut-off in funding to the UN will be one of Donald Trump's first acts as president.
