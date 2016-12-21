How fast is too fast in fast lane
Yo: Suppose you are on an interstate, driving the speed limit in the outside lane. You come up to slower traffic and move to the inside lane to pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 min
|Sunny
|32,913
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Sat
|_Susan_
|21,938
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|As teacher shortage looms, legislators want to ...
|Dec 6
|GPSn waldo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC