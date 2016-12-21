Haze rule petitions to include industries

Industry groups can intervene in all seven petitions for review -- including the state's -- of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's plan for implementing the 1999 Regional Haze Rule in Arkansas, a federal appeals court clerk ordered Friday. Entergy Arkansas, Entergy Mississippi, Entergy Power, the Arkansas Electric Cooperative and the Energy and Environmental Alliance filed a joint motion to intervene in the cases Thursday, and 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Clerk Michael Gans approved the intervention Friday in a one-sentence order.

