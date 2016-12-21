Half-year at LR, school chief says be...

Half-year at LR, school chief says better district will arise

Despite six months of juggling academically distressed schools, budget cuts and public skepticism, Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore insists that better days are ahead for the state's largest school system. Poore has headed the state-controlled, 24,386-student Little Rock district since July 1. He was Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key's surprise pick in the spring to replace Baker Kurrus, a well-regarded Little Rock lawyer and an earlier Key appointee who served one year as the district's chief.

