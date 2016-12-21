Former Texas Rangers pitcher dies in ...

Former Texas Rangers pitcher dies in Arkansas shooting

Read more: Houston Chronicle

John Barfield , a left-hander from Arkansas who pitched three seasons for the Texas Rangers beginning in 1989, died in a shooting in Little Rock, police and family members said. He was 52. Police said Barfield was fatally shot Dec. 24 after an altercation with an acquaintance in downtown Little Rock.

