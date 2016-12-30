Farmington Police Working Continuously To ID Body Found In Car That Drove Into Gas Line
The Farmington Police Department has been working to identify the body found in a car that drove into a gas line Dec. 16 causing an explosion and fire that burned for several hours, destroying a nearby duplex. What was left of the body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab, but because the remains were so badly burned the process may take a while, according to Sgt.
