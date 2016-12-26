Cheap power brings jobs to Arkansas from no-income-tax state
A report in New Hampshire says arms manufacturer Sig Saue r decided to expand in Arkansas rather than in New Hampshir e because electricity costs are better than 50 percent lower in Arkansas. Note to Rep. Charlie Collins: New Hampshire has no income tax.
Read more at Arkansas Times.
