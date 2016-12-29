Bossa Nova dishes out delight

Two Cafe Bossa Nova appetizers - Almondegas , pork and beef meatballs in puff pastry, and Cogumelos Recheados, Portobello mushrooms stuffed with spinach and Italian sausage - are large enough to pass for small entrees. Cafe Bossa Nova has been around for eight years in Little Rock's bohemian Hillcrest neighborhood, where, despite its being one of the area's most underappreciated restaurants, it continues to do well.

