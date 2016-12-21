Black Santa who went viral hails from...

Black Santa who went viral hails from Arkansas

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The man who came to be known around the nation as Black Santa after serving this month as the Mall of America's first black Santa Claus got his Old Saint Nicholas start in his native state of Arkansas. Never previously in the 24-year history of America's largest mall, in Bloomington, Minnesota, had a black man donned the red suit.

