Black Santa who went viral hails from Arkansas
The man who came to be known around the nation as Black Santa after serving this month as the Mall of America's first black Santa Claus got his Old Saint Nicholas start in his native state of Arkansas. Never previously in the 24-year history of America's largest mall, in Bloomington, Minnesota, had a black man donned the red suit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Jynx
|32,866
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|14 hr
|Hate Cable
|1
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Wed
|_Susan_
|21,929
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|As teacher shortage looms, legislators want to ...
|Dec 6
|GPSn waldo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC