Arkansas Weather Recap: '16 saw floods, drought in state; La Nina looms as El Nino exits

The year began with an abundance of water as flooding deluged the state's rivers, and it ended with a need for more rainfall because of a worsening drought. In between, Arkansas saw 25 tornadoes -- a drop from the average 33 twisters it records each year -- as an El Nino weather phenomenon kept volatile weather conditions to a minimum.

