Arkansas to allow as many as 5 medical marijuana facilities
The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission has voted to allow as many as five cultivation facilities in the state once rules governing growing, processing and distribution are finalized. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the commission voted Tuesday.
