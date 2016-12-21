...Arkansas population base grows by more than 10,000 new residents in 2015

The number of Arkansas residents increased by 10,395 people in the last year as new births and native and foreign-born migrants moving to the Natural State grew the population base to nearly 3 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's estimates released Tuesday . Arkansas' total population now stands at 2,988,248, up 0.3% from 2,977,853 a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATV Little Rock.