Arkansas panel sets $15K application fee to grow medical pot
A state commission said Arkansas residents hoping to grow medical marijuana must pay a $15,000 application fee in addition to a licensing fee. The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission approved the plan on Tuesday.
