Arkansas man, 77, gets 95-year sentence for raping, sexually assaulting children

Monday Dec 19

John Clifford Longnecker, 77, pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of rape, a Class Y felony; second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony; 20 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a Class C felony; and four counts of engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium, a Class B felony. The plea was reached between Carly Marshall, deputy prosecutor, and Scott McElveen, Longnecker's attorney.

Chicago, IL

