Arkansas girl, 6, shows appreciation for police officers with visits, bracelets
Police Chief Rick Crisman, officer Scott Hammersla and Mayor Travis Lee gathered in Crisman's office Wednesday to welcome the newest member of the police force. She's much shorter than the average recruit, and her chosen uniform for the day is a cherry red winter jacket and a sparkly unicorn T-shirt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|30 min
|ChristineM
|21,960
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|32,949
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|As teacher shortage looms, legislators want to ...
|Dec 6
|GPSn waldo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC