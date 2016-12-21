Arkansas girl, 6, shows appreciation ...

Arkansas girl, 6, shows appreciation for police officers with visits, bracelets

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Police Chief Rick Crisman, officer Scott Hammersla and Mayor Travis Lee gathered in Crisman's office Wednesday to welcome the newest member of the police force. She's much shorter than the average recruit, and her chosen uniform for the day is a cherry red winter jacket and a sparkly unicorn T-shirt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 30 min ChristineM 21,960
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Now_What- 32,949
News More on the continuing effort to preserve punis... Dec 22 Hate Cable 1
News Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta... Dec 18 Skip 2
News Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month Dec 17 hassen 10
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec 17 Deplorableknuckle... 2
News As teacher shortage looms, legislators want to ... Dec 6 GPSn waldo 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,609 • Total comments across all topics: 277,379,275

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC