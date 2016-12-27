Arkansas Game And Fish Commission Accepting Leftover Christmas Trees As Fish Habitat
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has drop-off locations across Arkansas to let your old Christmas trees have a second life as underwater cover. AGFC assistant chief of fisheries Jason Olive said the small spaces and dense cover offered by fresh Christmas trees make excellent nursery habitat for small fish.
