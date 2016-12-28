Alexa a Witness to Murder? Prosecutors Seek Amazon Echo Data an hour ago
Authorities investigating the death of an Arkansas man whose body was found in a hot tub want to expand the probe to include a new kind of evidence: any comments overheard by the suspect's Amazon Echo smart speaker. Amazon said it objects to "overbroad" requests as a matter of practice, but prosecutors insist their idea is rooted in a legal precedent that's "as old as Methuselah."
Read more at Bloomberg.
