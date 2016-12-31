A new year and a new search for execu...

A new year and a new search for execution drugs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Arkansas Times

AP reported this week that the start of the year marks the expiration date for one of the three drugs used in the lethal injection process - a process not used in Arkansas since 2005. In keeping with legally mandated secrecy, the Correction Department isn't saying much about replacement sources for the drugs of death, something reputable pharmaceutical companies are loathe to admit having a hand in supplying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 16 hr guest 33,019
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Dec 29 Love the Village 3
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) Dec 28 Eagle 12 21,964
News More on the continuing effort to preserve punis... Dec 22 Hate Cable 1
News Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta... Dec 18 Skip 2
News Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month Dec 17 hassen 10
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec 17 Deplorableknuckle... 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,428 • Total comments across all topics: 277,508,706

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC