A new year and a new search for execution drugs
AP reported this week that the start of the year marks the expiration date for one of the three drugs used in the lethal injection process - a process not used in Arkansas since 2005. In keeping with legally mandated secrecy, the Correction Department isn't saying much about replacement sources for the drugs of death, something reputable pharmaceutical companies are loathe to admit having a hand in supplying.
