3 Arkansas lawmakers oppose plan for immigrants' shelter

Three members of Arkansas' congressional delegation are opposing a proposal to convert an abandoned facility near Hot Springs as a shelter for unaccompanied immigrant children. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services visited the former Ouachita Job Corps Center in Royal earlier this month to assess whether it can be used as a secure facility to temporarily house unaccompanied minors age 17 or younger.

