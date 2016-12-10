2 escapees from federal prison in Arkansas recaptured
The U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday that Devoy Nokes and George Roberts were arrested without incident Tuesday at a home in south Fayetteville by officers with the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force.
