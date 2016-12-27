10 (mostly local) beer resolutions for 2017
Fossil Cove's Andrew Blann holds a glass of his own creation for the brewery's new "Saturday Series" of beers, which features original recipes by the Fossil Cove staff. Saturday Series #1 is an American Pale Ale featuring New Zealand Rakau hops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|guest
|32,954
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|11 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|21,963
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|As teacher shortage looms, legislators want to ...
|Dec 6
|GPSn waldo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC