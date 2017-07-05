White House blasts press over stories on Kobach election panel data request
The head of President Donald Trump's commission tasked with investigating election fraud in the United States lashed out at the news media on Wednesday, accusing the press of disseminating 'fake news' about the refusal and reluctance of some states to cooperate with a request for voter information by the panel. "While there are news reports that 44 states have "refused" to provide voter information to the Commission, these reports are patently false, more "fake news," said a written statement issued by the White House from Kris Kobach, the Secretary of State in Kansas.
