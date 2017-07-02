Pedestrian killed in wreck on Saturday

Pedestrian killed in wreck on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that Daniel Lamar Smithey, 46, of Toney was killed after being struck by a 2005 Dodge Caravan. The driver of the Dodge was not injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... Sat TRUMP 45 149
July 4th is a racist event Jun 30 Cycle 12
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Jun 25 ThomasA 8
News California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting ... Jun 24 Wondering 7
alabama interracial dating Jun 23 skeet 1
News Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15) Jun 19 Red Crosse 63
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 22
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,129 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC