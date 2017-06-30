Parents of student sue University of Alabama over suicide
The parents of a Texas woman who said she was raped while attending the University of Alabama are suing the alleged attacker, school officials and others over her suicide. The federal lawsuit filed by Megan Rondini's parents claims the alleged assault and officials' mishandling of the allegations prompted her to kill herself last year.
