OWA announcement means Alabama's newest amusement park rollin' next month

The Park at OWA will officially become an attraction for coastal Alabama residents and visitors on July 21, giving Foley its key destination piece in a mega development that has been underway for months next to the Beach Express. "There were a lack of entertainment offerings in this market," said Kristin Hellmich, spokeswoman with the OWA entertainment complex that will also include a dining and retail venue adjacent to the theme park.

