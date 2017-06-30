North Alabama's largest cardiology practice gets new president
Joshua Hewiett is the new president of the Huntsville Hospital Heart Center and vice president of cardiovascular services at Huntsville Hospital, effective July 1. The Florida native replaces Larry Johnston, who served as the Heart Center CEO for 14 years. Hewiett, the Heart Center's director of cardiology services since 2013, has a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Florida and master's of business administration and science in health administration degrees from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
