Murder charge filed in gun fight involving sanitation worker

Police in Alabama say they've charged a suspect with murder after an unarmed man was fatally shot while trying to intervene in a dispute involving relatives and two on-duty city sanitation workers. Police said shots were fired between one of the sanitation workers and 23-year-old Ryan Johnson, who was wounded.

