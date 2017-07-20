Environmental groups to sue over Alabama's conflict of interest rules for regulators
Environmental groups have filed a notice of intent to sue the EPA and Administrator Scott Pruitt , alleging that the Agency has failed to ensure Alabama and Mississippi are following conflict of interest and disclosure provisions of the Clean Air Act. Environmental groups have filed a notice of intent to sue the EPA and Administrator Scott Pruitt , alleging that the Agency has failed to ensure Alabama and Mississippi are following conflict of interest and disclosure provisions of the Clean Air Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|Sat
|TRUMP 45
|149
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 30
|Cycle
|12
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 25
|ThomasA
|8
|California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting ...
|Jun 24
|Wondering
|7
|alabama interracial dating
|Jun 23
|skeet
|1
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|Jun 19
|Red Crosse
|63
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|22
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC