Department of Corrections, other state agencies see increases in overtime

Read more: The Decatur Daily

The Alabama Department of Corrections spent $26.6 million on overtime in fiscal 2016 - and the short-staffed agency is on track to spend more this year. Corrections made up the bulk of the $42.1 million in overtime for state employees last year, a number that has ticked upward in recent years.

Chicago, IL

