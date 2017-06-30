Correction: University of Alabama-Suicide Lawsuit story
Two people walk past the Walk of Fame, where captains of the football team have placed their hand and footprints in cement slabs, at the Denny Chimes memorial at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on June 7, 2017. Two people walk past the Walk of Fame, where captains of the football team have placed their hand and footprints in cement slabs, at the Denny Chimes memorial at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama A student walks past the Bryant-Denny stadium at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on June 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|Jul 1
|TRUMP 45
|144
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 30
|Cycle
|12
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 25
|ThomasA
|8
|California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting ...
|Jun 24
|Wondering
|7
|alabama interracial dating
|Jun 23
|skeet
|1
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|Jun 19
|Red Crosse
|63
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|22
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC