Columbus homeless woman among 25 deaths in Georgia and Alabama during holiday
At least 25 people died in Georgia and Alabama during the Independence Day celebration that was extended 24 more hours than the holiday period last year. Mary A. Gleghorn, a 65-year-old homeless Columbus woman, was the only death in the city for the 102-hour holiday period that started at 6 p.m. Friday and ended at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
