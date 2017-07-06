Chess Bedsole launches campaign for Alabama Attorney General
Republican lawyer and criminal court judge Chess Bedsole recently launched his campaign to receive the Republican nomination for Alabama Attorney General. Bedsole spent the last couple of years working with President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, first to secure the White House and then serving as senior counsel to the incoming Department of Justice.
