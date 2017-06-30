Cam Newton returns to Alabama for annual football camp
The former Auburn and current NFL star is hosting the event at Prattville High School, where at least 18 schools are scheduled to participate: Baldwin County, Beauregard, Bullock County, Calera, Center Point, Fairfield, Greenville, Holtville, Jeff Davis, Leeds, Minor, Monroe County, Montevallo, Paul Bryant, Prattville, Sidney Lanier, Stanhope Elmore and West Blocton. The top three finishers will receive football donations for their schools -- $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000, respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|2 hr
|TRUMP 45
|150
|July 4th is a racist event
|Fri
|Cycle
|12
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 25
|ThomasA
|8
|California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting ...
|Jun 24
|Wondering
|7
|alabama interracial dating
|Jun 23
|skeet
|1
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|Jun 19
|Red Crosse
|63
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|22
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC