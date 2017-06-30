Cam Newton returns to Alabama for annual football camp

The former Auburn and current NFL star is hosting the event at Prattville High School, where at least 18 schools are scheduled to participate: Baldwin County, Beauregard, Bullock County, Calera, Center Point, Fairfield, Greenville, Holtville, Jeff Davis, Leeds, Minor, Monroe County, Montevallo, Paul Bryant, Prattville, Sidney Lanier, Stanhope Elmore and West Blocton. The top three finishers will receive football donations for their schools -- $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000, respectively.

