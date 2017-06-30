Alabama's Food-Stamp Experiment: Thos...

Alabama's Food-Stamp Experiment: Those Who Can Work, Shouldby Ian...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: National Review Online

According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources, between January 1 and May 1, 13 counties in the Yellowhammer State saw their food-stamp rolls drop by a combined 85 percent. The reason? At the beginning of the year, those 13 counties joined the rest of the state in ending a years-long exemption from work requirements for ABAWDs - able-bodied adults without dependents - participating in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... Jul 1 TRUMP 45 144
July 4th is a racist event Jun 30 Cycle 12
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Jun 25 ThomasA 8
News California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting ... Jun 24 Wondering 7
alabama interracial dating Jun 23 skeet 1
News Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15) Jun 19 Red Crosse 63
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 22
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,101 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC