Alabama police: 3 dead, 1 wounded after barber shop holdup
Three people are dead and one wounded after an apparent after-hours holdup by two gunmen at a barber shop, Alabama police said. People in the Hook-Up Barber and Style Shop in Prattville identified one of the gunmen, but the other man's face was covered, Police Chief Mark Thompson told news outlets.
