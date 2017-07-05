Alabama physician groups worried by proposed health care law changes
As the U.S. Senate debates its version of an overhaul of the American health care system, physicians in Alabama are warning that steep cuts in Medicaid funding would hurt state residents. The Senate bill , which estimates suggest would cut a billion dollars from health care spending over 10 years, stalled last week and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the work would resume after the July 4 holiday recess.
