Alabama lawyer who filed penis amputation lawsuit disciplined

An Irondale lawyer has been reprimanded by the Alabama State Bar's disciplinary committee for filing two lawsuits in 2014 that claimed his client's penis had been amputated after he went into a Birmingham hospital for a circumcision. The Alabama Board of Bar Commissioners ordered that attorney John Patrick Graves receive a public reprimand, without general publication, for violating an Alabama rule of criminal procedure, according to a disciplinary notice in the July edition of The Alabama Lawyer, a state bar publication.

