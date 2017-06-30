Alabama lawyer who filed penis amputation lawsuit disciplined
An Irondale lawyer has been reprimanded by the Alabama State Bar's disciplinary committee for filing two lawsuits in 2014 that claimed his client's penis had been amputated after he went into a Birmingham hospital for a circumcision. The Alabama Board of Bar Commissioners ordered that attorney John Patrick Graves receive a public reprimand, without general publication, for violating an Alabama rule of criminal procedure, according to a disciplinary notice in the July edition of The Alabama Lawyer, a state bar publication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|Jul 1
|TRUMP 45
|144
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 30
|Cycle
|12
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 25
|ThomasA
|8
|California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting ...
|Jun 24
|Wondering
|7
|alabama interracial dating
|Jun 23
|skeet
|1
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|Jun 19
|Red Crosse
|63
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|22
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC