Alabama, Georgia issue Amber Alert for two brothers
Working in conjunction with Georgia investigators, Alabama has issued an Amber Alert for two young boys believed to be in extreme danger. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have asked the public for help locating Hayden Faulk, age about 18 months, and Brantley Faulk, who is five years old.
