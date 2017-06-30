Alabama fireworks: auditor blasts gov...

Alabama fireworks: auditor blasts governor over July 3 holiday

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Alabama auditor and potential 2018 gubernatorial candidate Jim Zeigler is criticizing Gov. Kay Ivey's relatively late decision to designate Monday as a state holiday, along with Tuesday July 4. Zeigler, in a news release Monday, said Ivey's June 28 announcement to grant a holiday on July 3 came as a "surprise" to the state's workforce. Had they known earlier, he suggested, their families could have perhaps headed out on trips or planned other ways to spend time together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... Jul 1 TRUMP 45 144
July 4th is a racist event Jun 30 Cycle 12
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Jun 25 ThomasA 8
News California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting ... Jun 24 Wondering 7
alabama interracial dating Jun 23 skeet 1
News Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15) Jun 19 Red Crosse 63
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 22
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,089 • Total comments across all topics: 282,222,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC