Alabama city learns from Madison as it prepares to enter H1 lineup next year
Preparations for the Madison Regatta may be old hat by now for local volunteers, but the weekend of events served as a learning opportunity for organizers set to host the 2018 H1 season opener in Alabama. While most of the visitors to Madison spent the weekend watching the boats on the water, eight visitors from Guntersville, Ala., spent their weekend observing everything from law enforcement operations and safety in the pits to the behind-the-scenes infrastructure that provide water and electric to vendors.
