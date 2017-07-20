2018 four-star Stephon Wynn commits to Alabama
IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida is the Power Five's farm league for all intents and purposes and it just placed another of its brood at a premiere institution. Strongside defensive end Stephon Wynn, who's actually from Anderson, SC, announced today in his hometown that he was committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide over the in-state South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at a time where the Tide are trying to beef up their numbers all the way into July.
