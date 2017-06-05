Woman gives kidney to former Auburn roommate
Twenty-four years after they graduated from Auburn University, Martha Dazzio gave a special gift to her college roommate Susannah Cleveland. A report by Christy Brown on the school website on the two women from the class of 1993 said Dazzio's selfless act occurred in January at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
