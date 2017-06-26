WMA receives grant from the Daniel Foundation of Alabama
DOTHAN: The Wiregrass Museum of Art is pleased to announce it has received a grant in the amount of $30,000 from the Daniel Foundation of Alabama for exhibitions and programming support. Money from the grant is to be used within a year and will fund exhibitions and related arts programming from the summer of 2017 through the summer of 2018.
