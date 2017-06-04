Will Your Driver's License Work at Ai...

Will Your Driver's License Work at Airports in 2018?

In the wake of 9/11, Congress passed the REAL ID Act. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, this Act "established minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver's licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act's minimum standards".

