Why Walt Maddox he thinks he can win the Alabama governor's race as a Democrat
Maddox, who has been mayor since 2005, was re-elected in a landslide to a fourth-term during an election in March. He has been praised for his economic development work and his handling of the aftermath of the deadly 2011 tornadoes that hit the city, as AL.com wrote in his section about names you should watch to possibly enter the gubernatorial race next year.
