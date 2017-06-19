Why Alabama's ethics laws don't stop ...

Why Alabama's ethics laws don't stop crooks like Oliver Robinson

5 hrs ago

State Rep. Oliver Robinson solicited hundreds of thousands of dollars from some of Alabama's biggest business interests for his non-profit and for-profit businesses. Oliver Robinson, then a state lawmaker representing northeast Birmingham, organized an effort to push back against the Environmental Protection Agency and its efforts to expand a Superfund site in north Birmingham .

