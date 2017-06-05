Who wins in Alabama's decommitment ro...

Who wins in Alabama's decommitment roulette? Is there even an answer?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The 1998 movie "Sliding Doors" explored the two realities of a character after choosing one path over another. Everyone faces that fork in the road eventually and only one reality plays out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09) Jun 6 Wayne 42
News Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide... Jun 3 tomin cali 1
July 4th is a racist event Jun 3 The Wood 11
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Jun 2 Real statistics 6
Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of... May 27 mr tee 2
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... May 25 joe 9
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,809 • Total comments across all topics: 281,662,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC